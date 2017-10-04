* × Change Settings

Dolores

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017
new Dolores poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Peter Bratt

Produced by:

Brian Benson

Starring:

Hillary Clinton, Angela Davis, Dolores Huerta and Gloria Steinem

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dolores Huerta bucks 1950s gender conventions by starting the country's first farm worker's union with fellow organizer Cesar Chavez. What starts out as a struggle for racial and labor justice, soon becomes a fight for gender equality within the same union she is eventually forced to leave. As she wrestles with raising 11 children, three marriages, and is nearly beaten to death by a San Francisco tactical police squad, Dolores emerges with a vision that connects her new found feminism with racial and class justice.

Reviews

Dolores Cast

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1947

Real Name:

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Angela Davis

Angela Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

26 January 1944

Real Name:

Height:

Dolores Huerta

Dolores Huerta headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

