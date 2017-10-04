* × Change Settings

Wrath of Silence Bao lie wu sheng

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Yukun Xin

Written by:

Yukun Xin

Starring:

Wu Jiang, Yang Song, Zhuo Tan and Wenkang Yuan

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 21 Century, a small town in Northern China. There are rich mineral resources in endless mountains. The owners make great fortune and step into the higher class. They change everything with money, but bring disasters to mountain farmers. They are unconscious of darks and dangers until a shepherd boy disappears one day.

Reviews

Wrath of Silence Cast

Wu Jiang

Wu Jiang headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Yang Song

Yang Song headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Zhuo Tan

Zhuo Tan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Wenkang Yuan

Wenkang Yuan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

