* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Cloudboy

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 7th October 2017
new Cloudboy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Meikeminne Clinckspoor

Written by:

Meikeminne Clinckspoor

Produced by:

Gary Cranner, Katleen Goossens, Sabine Veenendaal and Olle Wirenhed

Starring:

Geert Van Rampelberg, Sara Sommerfeld, Mikkel Gaup, Daan Roofthooft, Ayla Gáren Audhild P. Nutti and Joakim Nils Tomas Trägårdh

Genre:

Family

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Twelve-year-old city boy Niilas has been living with his father for as long as he can remember and barely knows his Swedish mother. This summer, Niilas has to travel to Lapland - much against his will - where his mother and her new family live amongst the Sami, an indigenous reindeer-herding people. Despite a warm welcome, Niilas retreats inwards. The only one who can get through to him is his half-sister Sunnà. The reindeer migration is fully underway and Niilas has to lend a helping hand. When a reindeer goes missing, Niilas joins in the search, and an impressive moose keeps crossing his path at the most unexpected moments. Gradually he discovers his roots, which prove to be stronger than he ever could have imagined. Against all odds, Niilas experiences the most adventurous summer of his life.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Cloudboy.

Cloudboy Cast

Geert Van Rampelberg

Geert Van Rampelberg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cloudboy

Sara Sommerfeld

Sara Sommerfeld headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cloudboy

Mikkel Gaup

Mikkel Gaup headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cloudboy

Daan Roofthooft

Daan Roofthooft headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cloudboy

Ayla Gáren Audhild P. Nutti

Ayla Gáren Audhild P. Nutti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cloudboy

Joakim Nils Tomas Trägårdh

Joakim Nils Tomas Trägårdh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cloudboy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:20 5th October 2017