Western

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 7th October 2017
Directed by:

Valeska Grisebach

Written by:

Valeska Grisebach

Produced by:

Maren Ade, Borislav Chouchkov, Viktor Chouchkov, Jonas Dornbach, Valeska Grisebach, Janine Jackowski, Michel Merkt, Antonin Svoboda and Bruno Wagner

Starring:

Meinhard Neumann, Reinhardt Wetrek, Syuleyman Alilov Letifov, Veneta Fragnova, Viara Borisova and Kevin Bashev

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of German construction workers start a tough job at a remote site in the Bulgarian countryside. The foreign land awakens the men's sense of adventure, but they are also confronted with their own prejudice and mistrust due to the language barrier and cultural differences. The stage is quickly set for a showdown when men begin to compete for recognition and favor from the local villagers.

