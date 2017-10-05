* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Word of God Gud taler ud

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 7th October 2017
new Word of God poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Henrik Ruben Genz

Written by:

Jens Blendstrup, Henrik Ruben Genz and Bo Hr. Hansen

Produced by:

Signe Leick Jensen and Morten Kaufmann

Starring:

Marie Askehave, Jenny Asterius, Miri Ann Beuschel, Maria Erwolter, Marcus Sebastian Gert and Peter Hellemann

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Word of God is the screen version of Jens Blendstrup's best-selling autobiography of the same name published in 2004 - a wry, funny and touching film by award-winning director Henrik Ruben Genz, and starring Søren Malling in his defining role as Uffe/God. It is the 1980s - Jens and his brothers live in a single-family house in Risskov, a suburb of Aarhus, Denmark. Here, the family's patriarch psychologist and self-appointed God - Uffe - rules the roost in his dressing gown and underwear. Changes threaten the peace when Uffe decides to write his memoirs. The family home is suddenly filled to the rafters with Uffe's loyal patients, who both provide Uffe with moral support - and drunken companionship. As insurrection smoulders on the part of his three sons, maternal Gerd Lillian does all she can to keep the family together. But for Jens, Thomas and Mikkel to break free of their father's tyrannical rule and grow up will require a final, inevitable showdown with 'God.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Word of God.

Word of God Cast

Marie Askehave

Marie Askehave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Word of God

Jenny Asterius

Jenny Asterius headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Word of God

Miri Ann Beuschel

Miri Ann Beuschel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Word of God

Maria Erwolter

Maria Erwolter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Word of God

Marcus Sebastian Gert

Marcus Sebastian Gert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Word of God

Peter Hellemann

Peter Hellemann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Word of God

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:20 5th October 2017