A Pact Among Angels

A man finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time and witnesses a crime committed by two teenage brothers. He is immediately kidnapped by the boys who have gotten themselves into big trouble. The bizarre trio goes on a crazy journey that reveals each person's true character. Linked by a common destiny, these three fragile individuals must overcome their prejudices and work together to survive. When their journey is coming to an end, the man has to make the biggest decision of his life.
