A Pact Among Angels Le pacte des anges

Nottingham International Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 8th October 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Richard Angers

Written by:

Richard Angers

Produced by:

Geneviève Lavoie

Starring:

Lenni-Kim, Marc Messier and Émile Schneider

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A man finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time and witnesses a crime committed by two teenage brothers. He is immediately kidnapped by the boys who have gotten themselves into big trouble. The bizarre trio goes on a crazy journey that reveals each person's true character. Linked by a common destiny, these three fragile individuals must overcome their prejudices and work together to survive. When their journey is coming to an end, the man has to make the biggest decision of his life.

Reviews

A Pact Among Angels Cast

Lenni-Kim

Marc Messier

Émile Schneider

