Ali, The Goat and Ibrahim Ali Mizah wa Ibrahim

Dublin Arabic Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 8th October 2017
Directed by:

Sharif El-Bindari

Written by:

Ahmed Amer and Ibrahim El-Batout

Produced by:

Guillaume de Seille, Hossam Elouan and Mohamed Hefzy

Starring:

Ali Subhi, Ahmad Magdi, Salwa Mohamed Ali, Nahed El Sebaï and Ibrahim Ghareib

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ali loves a goat called Nada and Ibrahim hears voices from another world. Both young men are misunderstood and marginalized. Together, they embark on a journey that takes them around Egypt only to discover, through their strong friendship, that their ailment is in fact their strength.

