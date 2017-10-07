Ali loves a goat called Nada and Ibrahim hears voices from another world. Both young men are misunderstood and marginalized. Together, they embark on a journey that takes them around Egypt only to discover, through their strong friendship, that their ailment is in fact their strength.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ali, The Goat and Ibrahim
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ali, The Goat and Ibrahim
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ali, The Goat and Ibrahim
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ali, The Goat and Ibrahim
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Ali, The Goat and Ibrahim