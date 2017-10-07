The Grown-Ups

Movie Synopsis:

A group of friends with Down Syndrome have been attending the same school for 40 years, they have passed all the courses, all the teachers and, even their parents who were with them, are now gone. They must now fight to get a better job, to make money like any other person, to learn to take care of themselves and to make it to their 50's. No one looks at them as children. They will do everything to prevent anyone from interfering with their adult dreams.