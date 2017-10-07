* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Grown-Ups

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 8th October 2017
new The Grown-Ups poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Maite Alberdi

Written by:

Maite Alberdi

Produced by:

Maite Alberdi

Starring:

Rita Guzmán, Andrés Martínez, Ana Rodriguez and Ricardo Urzúa

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of friends with Down Syndrome have been attending the same school for 40 years, they have passed all the courses, all the teachers and, even their parents who were with them, are now gone. They must now fight to get a better job, to make money like any other person, to learn to take care of themselves and to make it to their 50's. No one looks at them as children. They will do everything to prevent anyone from interfering with their adult dreams.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Grown-Ups.

The Grown-Ups Cast

Rita Guzmán

Rita Guzmán headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Grown-Ups

Andrés Martínez

Andrés Martínez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Grown-Ups

Ana Rodriguez

Ana Rodriguez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Grown-Ups

Ricardo Urzúa

Ricardo Urzúa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Grown-Ups

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:12 7th October 2017