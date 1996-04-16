* × Change Settings

Thoroughbreds

6.9 / 354 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
Thoroughbreds poster
Contains strong language, threat and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 20th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 27th April 2018.

Official Site:

www.universalpictures.co.uk

Directed by:

Cory Finley

Written by:

Cory Finley

Produced by:

Andrew Duncan, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash, Alex Saks and Kevin J. Walsh

Starring:

Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Cooke, Anton Yelchin, Paul Sparks, Francie Swift and Chaunty Spillane

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems-no matter what the cost.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Thoroughbreds is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Thoroughbreds.

Thoroughbreds Cast

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy headshot

Date of Birth:

16 April 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GlassThe New MutantsThoroughbredsThe Secret of Marrowbone

Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ThoroughbredsReady Player One

Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin headshot

Date of Birth:

11 March 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thoroughbreds

Paul Sparks

Paul Sparks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thoroughbreds

Francie Swift

Francie Swift headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thoroughbreds

Chaunty Spillane

Chaunty Spillane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thoroughbreds

Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018