Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems-no matter what the cost.
16 April 1996
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
GlassThe New MutantsThoroughbredsThe Secret of Marrowbone
27 December 1993
Unknown
5' 5½" (1.66 m)
ThoroughbredsReady Player One
11 March 1989
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Thoroughbreds
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Thoroughbreds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Thoroughbreds
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Thoroughbreds