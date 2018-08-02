* × Change Settings

The Festival

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
The Festival poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Iain Morris

Written by:

Keith Akushie and Joe Parham

Produced by:

Claire Jones

Starring:

Joe Thomas, Emma Rigby, Jemaine Clement, Chris Geere, Hannah Tointon, Claudia O'Doherty, Nick Frost and Noel Fielding

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

When Nick's girlfriend dumps him at graduation, he has a colossal meltdown in front of the entire university. He's convinced his life is over, but his best mate Shane has the perfect solution: three days at an epic music festival. With the help of "festival aficionado" and certified oddball Amy, Shane tries to get Nick to embrace the music, the mayhem and the mud. From the creators of the Inbetweeners comes The Festival, a movie about friendship, growing up, and going mad in a field.

Reviews

The Festival Cast

Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Festival

Emma Rigby

Emma Rigby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Festival

Jemaine Clement

Jemaine Clement headshot

Date of Birth:

10 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Festival

Chris Geere

Chris Geere headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Festival

Hannah Tointon

Hannah Tointon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Festival

Claudia O'Doherty

Claudia O'Doherty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Festival

Nick Frost

Nick Frost headshot

Date of Birth:

28 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slaughterhouse RulezThe FestivalFighting with My Family

Noel Fielding

Noel Fielding headshot

Date of Birth:

21 May 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Festival

Recommendations

