When Nick's girlfriend dumps him at graduation, he has a colossal meltdown in front of the entire university. He's convinced his life is over, but his best mate Shane has the perfect solution: three days at an epic music festival. With the help of "festival aficionado" and certified oddball Amy, Shane tries to get Nick to embrace the music, the mayhem and the mud. From the creators of the Inbetweeners comes The Festival, a movie about friendship, growing up, and going mad in a field.
28 October 1983
Unknown
Unknown
The Festival
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
The Festival
10 January 1974
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Festival
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Festival
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4½" (1.64 m)
The Festival
Unknown
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
The Festival
28 March 1972
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Slaughterhouse RulezThe FestivalFighting with My Family
21 May 1973
Unknown
5' 11" (1.81 m)
The Festival