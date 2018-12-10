* × Change Settings

Mary Queen of Scots

6.4 / 804 votes

UK Premiere

Monday 10th December 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
Mary Queen of Scots poster
Contains strong violence, sex and sexual violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 117 cinemas on Friday 18th January 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th February 2019.

Directed by:

Josie Rourke

Written by:

Beau Willimon and John Guy

Produced by:

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward and Jane Robertson

Starring:

Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Chan, David Tennant, Guy Pearce and Jack Lowden

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

Reviews

Mary Queen of Scots Cast

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie headshot

Date of Birth:

2 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Queen of ScotsOnce Upon a Time In HollywoodTerminalLarrikinsThe Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan headshot

Date of Birth:

12 April 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Queen of ScotsLittle Women

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

29 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelMary Queen of Scots

David Tennant

David Tennant headshot

Date of Birth:

18 April 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Queen of Scots

Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¼" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Queen of ScotsBloodshot

Jack Lowden

Jack Lowden headshot

Date of Birth:

2 June 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Queen of ScotsFighting with My Family

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:46 29th December 2018