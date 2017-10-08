* × Change Settings

Marisa in the Woods Marisa en los bosques

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 10th October 2017
new Marisa in the Woods poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Antonio Morales

Written by:

Antonio Morales

Produced by:

Álvaro Manzano and Antonio Morales

Starring:

Patricia Jordá, Aida de la Cruz, Mauricio Bautista, Carmen Mayordomo, Yohana Cobo and Resu Morales

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Marisa feels that she is the supporting actress of her own life. She has no job, no projects, no prospects for the future. She looks away from her own life's downfall to become the rescuer of her best friend Mina, who is immersed in a desperate crisis after the break-up of her relationship with Salvador. When she tries to get help from other friends, she only finds more lives adrift. Then, some unexpected news breaks the difficult balance of her life, and Marisa can only find comfort in the city nightlife. She is ready to disappear, silent and quietly, like fading into black.

Reviews

Marisa in the Woods Cast

