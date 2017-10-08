* × Change Settings

Our Time Will Come Ming yue ji shi you

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 10th October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ann Hui

Written by:

Jiping He

Produced by:

Ann Hui and Stephen Lam

Starring:

Xun Zhou, Eddie Peng, Wallace Huo, Deannie Yip, Tony Ka Fai Leung and Siu-Fai Cheung

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

Cantonese

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1941. Hong Kong is under Japanese occupation. The anti-Japanese Dongjiang guerilla unit is tasked with rescuing cultural figures and extracting them from the besieged city. Primary school teacher, Fang Lan and her mother are trying to live out this difficult period in a small run-down flat in Wanchai. After the schools are shut down, Lan unwittingly finds herself involved in the guerillas' mission to save novelist Mao Dun. In the process, she meets Blackie Lau, the intrepid sharpshooter captain of the guerillas' Urban and Firearms unit. Taking notice of Lan's calm, smart nature, Blackie recruits her to join the guerillas. Worried for her daughter's safety, Lan's mother volunteers to take Lan's place as a courier, only to be arrested on the job. To save her mother, Lan is forced to turn to Wing, who now works for the Japanese.

Reviews

Our Time Will Come Cast

Xun Zhou

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Eddie Peng

Date of Birth:

24 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Wallace Huo

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Deannie Yip

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tony Ka Fai Leung

Date of Birth:

1 February 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Siu-Fai Cheung

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

