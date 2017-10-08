* × Change Settings

Summer 1993 Estiu 1993

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 10th October 2017
new Summer 1993 poster
Directed by:

Carla Simón

Written by:

Carla Simón and Valentina Viso

Produced by:

Valérie Delpierre, Stefan Schmitz and María Zamora

Starring:

Laia Artigas, Paula Robles, Bruna Cusí, David Verdaguer, Montse Sanz and Isabel Rocatti

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

Catalan

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the Summer of 1993, Frida, a six-year-old little girl, leaves Barcelona and her grandparents for the countryside. After her father, her mother has just died of a mysterious illness. Taken in by her uncle Esteve and aunt Marga, Frida discovers her new environment, an old stone farmhouse in a mountainous area close to a dense forest. Her new "parents" prove friendly. Another good point is that they have a three-year old daughter named Anna who can become a playmate. For another child less disturbed than miserable uprooted Frida, this would be the most idyllic of stays, in other words a permanent vacation. But Frida IS disturbed and if there are undeniably good times at her new "home", there is also the unexpressed pain which makes her both feel sad and behave badly. Will Frida overcome her troubles ? Only the end of Summer will tell.

