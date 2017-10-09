* × Change Settings

A Moment in the Reeds

8.8 / 6 votes

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 9th October 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Mikko Makela

Written by:

Mikko Makela

Produced by:

Mikko Makela, Jarno Pimperi and James Robert Benjamin Watson

Starring:

Janne Puustinen, Boodi Kabbani, Mika Melender and Virpi Rautsiala

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Having moved to Paris for university, Leevi returns to his native Finland for the summer to help his estranged father renovate the family lake house so it can be sold. Tareq, a recent asylum seeker from Syria, has been hired to help with the work, and when Leevi's father has to return to town on business, the two young men establish a connection and spend a few days discovering one another during the Finnish midsummer.

A Moment in the Reeds Cast

Janne Puustinen

Boodi Kabbani

Mika Melender

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Virpi Rautsiala

Last update was at 19:43 9th October 2017