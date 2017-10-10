* × Change Settings

The Nile Hilton Incident

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 12th October 2017
new The Nile Hilton Incident poster
Directed by:

Tarik Saleh

Written by:

Tarik Saleh

Produced by:

Karim Debbagh, Monica Hellstrøm, Marcel Lenz, Guido Schwab, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Kristina Åberg

Starring:

Fares Fares, Mari Malek, Yasser Ali Maher, Slimane Dazi, Ahmed Selim and Mohamed Yousry

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set against the backdrop of the Egyptian Revolution, the thriller features a police officer who investigates the murder of a woman. What initially seems to be a killing of a prostitute turns into a more complicated case involving the very elite of Egypt.

Reviews

The Nile Hilton Incident Cast

Fares Fares

Fares Fares headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nile Hilton Incident

Mari Malek

Mari Malek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nile Hilton Incident

Yasser Ali Maher

Yasser Ali Maher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nile Hilton Incident

Slimane Dazi

Slimane Dazi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nile Hilton Incident

Ahmed Selim

Ahmed Selim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nile Hilton Incident

Mohamed Yousry

Mohamed Yousry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nile Hilton Incident

