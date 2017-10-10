* × Change Settings

68 Kill

Mayhem Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017
Directed by:

Trent Haaga

Written by:

Trent Haaga and Bryan Smith

Produced by:

David Lawson Jr., Bob Portal and Travis Stevens

Starring:

Matthew Gray Gubler, AnnaLynne McCord, Alisha Boe, Sheila Vand, Sam Eidson and Michael Beasley

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It started with a couple dead bodies and $68,000 in stolen cash. Chip Taylor's girlfriend Liza had the perfect plan to rip off her rich sugar daddy. It should have been an easy in and out kind of deal. Nobody would get hurt and they would come out of it with enough loot to solve their problems. But things started going wrong as soon as they were inside the rich man's house, and for Chip it was only the beginning of the longest, most terrifying ride of his life.

