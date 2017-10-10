* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Lucky

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017
new Lucky poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Lucky is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

John Carroll Lynch

Written by:

Logan Sparks and Drago Sumonja

Produced by:

Ira Steven Behr, Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, Richard Kahan, John H. Lang, Logan Sparks and Drago Sumonja

Starring:

Harry Dean Stanton, David Lynch, Ron Livingston, Ed Begley Jr., Tom Skerritt and Beth Grant

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lucky is an old US Navy veteran of rigid habits and attitudes in a small town. When his routine is interrupted by a sudden collapse at home, Lucky finds himself realizing that his remarkably healthy old age is going to face an inevitable decline and he has to accept it. In that difficult reassessment, Lucky must face up to what he believes in and how much it compares to his neighbors' priorities. In doing so, Lucky finds that his life has its positive side as he searches for some meaning that he can accept.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Lucky.

Lucky Cast

Harry Dean Stanton

Harry Dean Stanton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucky

David Lynch

David Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucky

Ron Livingston

Ron Livingston headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TullyLucky

Ed Begley Jr.

Ed Begley Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

16 September 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucky

Tom Skerritt

Tom Skerritt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucky

Beth Grant

Beth Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucky

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:51 10th October 2017