* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

One Thousand Ropes

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017
new One Thousand Ropes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when One Thousand Ropes is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Tusi Tamasese

Written by:

Tusi Tamasese

Produced by:

Catherine Fitzgerald

Starring:

Frankie Adams, Beulah Koale, Nathaniel Lees, Ene Petaia, Uelese Petaia and Anapela Polataivao

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"The power to change, the strength to heal" is the catch phrase for the new film from Tusi Tamasese about family connections, redemption and starting anew. The father of a deeply troubled household that endured tragedy both from without and within, seeks to reconcile with his youngest daughter by making a journey to both symbolically and culturally lay the family "ghosts" to rest.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on One Thousand Ropes.

One Thousand Ropes Cast

Frankie Adams

Frankie Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Thousand Ropes

Beulah Koale

Beulah Koale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Thousand Ropes

Nathaniel Lees

Nathaniel Lees headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Thousand Ropes

Ene Petaia

Ene Petaia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Thousand Ropes

Uelese Petaia

Uelese Petaia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Thousand Ropes

Anapela Polataivao

Anapela Polataivao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Thousand Ropes

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:51 10th October 2017