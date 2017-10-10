* × Change Settings

Close-knit Karera ga honki de amu toki wa,

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 14th October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Naoko Ogigami

Written by:

Naoko Ogigami

Produced by:

Masashi Igarashi, Kenzô Ishiguro and Noriaki Takagi

Starring:

Tôma Ikuta, Eiko Koike, Mugi Kadowaki, Kenta Kiritani, Noriko Eguchi and Shûji Kashiwabara

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

One spring Hiromi, who is the mother of an 11-year-old girl Tomo, left home for the umpteenth time. Tomo is accustomed to such a mother and as always went to Makio's place. He is a brother of Hiromi and has lived with Rinko, a pretty girlfriend. Actually, Rinko is a transwoman. She works as a caregiver in a nursing home where Makio's mother Sayuri who suffers from dementia is living. Rinko makes a delicious meal and sometimes cuddles Tomo. She is a little confused, but Tomo, Rinko and Makio start to live a life together. One day Rinko teaches Tomo to knit to control her temper. Rinko was also taught by her mother at the age of puberty when she struggled with her sexuality. A daughter neglected by her mother. A gentle uncle and his transgender lover. An angsty boy who recognizes a sense of himself as a gay - A warm "knitting" reorganizes unconventional family.

Close-knit Cast

