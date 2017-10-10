* × Change Settings

The Dragon Dentist

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 15th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
Directed by:

Kazuya Tsurumaki

Written by:

Yoji Enokido, Ohtarô Maijô and Julie Ann Taylor

Produced by:

Masaki Kaifu, Yumiko Murai, Kenichiro Naeshiro, Mikako Ogata and Tomoyuki Ogata

Starring:

Tony Azzolino, Doug Erholtz, Barbara Goodson, Todd Haberkorn, Megumi Hayashibara and Celeste Henderson

Genres:

Animation, Fantasy

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nonoko is a newly appointed dentist who protects the dragon, the guardian of the country, from tooth cavity bacteria. One day, amid increasingly fierce battles against the neighbouring country, she finds an unconscious enemy boy soldier on the dragon's tooth. His name is Bell, and he has been "resurrected" from within the tooth by the dragon, a supernatural phenomenon that legend says occurs before a major disaster. As Bell also becomes a dragon dentist, an unexpected and tremendous explosion gives rise to countless tooth decaying bacteria.

The Dragon Dentist Cast

Tony Azzolino

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dragon Dentist

Doug Erholtz

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dragon Dentist

Barbara Goodson

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dragon Dentist

Todd Haberkorn

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dragon Dentist

Megumi Hayashibara

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You!The Dragon Dentist

Celeste Henderson

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dragon Dentist

