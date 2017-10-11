* × Change Settings

A Taste of Ink Compte tes blessures

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017
Directed by:

Morgan Simon

Written by:

Morgan Simon

Produced by:

Amaury Ovise and Jean-Christophe Reymond

Starring:

Kévin Azaïs, Monia Chokri, Nathan Willcocks, Julien Krug, Selim Aymard and Cedric Laban

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Charismatic singer of a hard rock band, Vincent, 24, has already tattooed half of his body. With his angel's face and his incandescent gaze, the world belongs to him. But the arrival of a new woman in the life of his father awakens tensions. Vincent no longer intends to retain his anger or his desire.

Reviews

