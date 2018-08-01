In a little Sicilian village at the edge of a forest, Giuseppe, a boy of 13, vanishes. Luna, his classmate who loves him, refuses to accept his mysterious disappearance. She rebels against the silence and complicity that surround her, and to find him she descends into the dark world which has swallowed him up and which has a lake as its mysterious entrance. Only their indestructible love will be able to bring her back along.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sicilian Ghost Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sicilian Ghost Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sicilian Ghost Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sicilian Ghost Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sicilian Ghost Story
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Sicilian Ghost Story