* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sicilian Ghost Story

6.7 / 710 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
Sicilian Ghost Story poster
Contains strong threat, language and gore. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 14 cinemas on Friday 3rd August 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th September 2018.

Directed by:

Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza

Written by:

Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza and Marco Mancassola

Produced by:

Walter Bortolotti, Carlotta Calori, Francesca Cima, Massimo Cristaldi, Antoine de Clermont-Tonnerre, Nicola Giuliano, Elda Guidinetti, Jean-Pierre Guérin and Andres Pfäffli

Starring:

Julia Jedlikowska, Gaetano Fernandez, Corinne Musallari, Andrea Falzone, Federico Finocchiaro and Lorenzo Curcio

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a little Sicilian village at the edge of a forest, Giuseppe, a boy of 13, vanishes. Luna, his classmate who loves him, refuses to accept his mysterious disappearance. She rebels against the silence and complicity that surround her, and to find him she descends into the dark world which has swallowed him up and which has a lake as its mysterious entrance. Only their indestructible love will be able to bring her back along.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sicilian Ghost Story is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sicilian Ghost Story.

Sicilian Ghost Story Cast

Julia Jedlikowska

Julia Jedlikowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicilian Ghost Story

Gaetano Fernandez

Gaetano Fernandez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicilian Ghost Story

Corinne Musallari

Corinne Musallari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicilian Ghost Story

Andrea Falzone

Andrea Falzone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicilian Ghost Story

Federico Finocchiaro

Federico Finocchiaro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicilian Ghost Story

Lorenzo Curcio

Lorenzo Curcio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sicilian Ghost Story

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:21 1st August 2018