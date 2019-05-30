* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Men in Black: International

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
Men in Black: International poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 23 cinemas on Friday 14th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th June 2019.

Directed by:

F. Gary Gray

Written by:

Lowell Cunningham, Matt Holloway and Art Marcum

Produced by:

Laurie MacDonald, Walter F. Parkes and Michael Sharp

Starring:

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Sartaj Garewal, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Men in Black: International is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Men in Black: International.

Men in Black: International Cast

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth headshot

Date of Birth:

11 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Men in Black: International

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationMen in Black: International

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Men in Black: International

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani headshot

Date of Birth:

21 February 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Men in Black: InternationalStuberThe Lovebirds

Rafe Spall

Rafe Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

10 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Men in Black: International

Sartaj Garewal

Sartaj Garewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Men in Black: International

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Men in Black: InternationalDoctor SleepMission: Impossible 7Dune

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late NightThe Voyage of Doctor DolittleMen in Black: InternationalLast Christmas

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019