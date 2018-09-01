* × Change Settings

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

World Premiere

Wednesday 5th September 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
The House with a Clock in Its Walls poster
Contains moderate threat and scary scenes. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 20 cinemas on Saturday 15th September 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 23 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Eli Roth

Written by:

John Bellairs and Eric Kripke

Produced by:

James Vanderbilt and Eric Kripke

Starring:

Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Owen Vaccaro

Genres:

Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lewis Barnavelt, after losing his parents, is sent to Michigan to live with his uncle Jonathan. He discovers his uncle is a warlock, and enters a world of magic and sorcery. But this power is not limited to good people: Lewis learns of Isaac Izard, an evil wizard who wanted to cause the Apocalypse so that he could see what happened afterwards. To do this, he constructed a magical clock with black magic, as long as it exists it will keep ticking, counting down to doomsday. He died before he could finish the clock, but he hid the clock in his house, where Uncle Jonathan now lives. Now Lewis and Jonathan must find the clock before it's too late, and before Isaac's wife, Selena, gets to it.

Reviews

The House with a Clock in Its Walls Cast

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldThe Jungle BookThe House with a Clock in Its Walls

Jack Black

Jack Black headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House with a Clock in Its WallsJumanji 2

Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Colleen Camp

Colleen Camp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Owen Vaccaro

Owen Vaccaro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Last update was at 11:09 1st September 2018