* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

King of the Belgians

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017
new King of the Belgians poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth

Written by:

Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth

Produced by:

Peter Brosens, Arnold Heslenfeld, Stefan Kitanov, Laurette Schillings, Mira Staleva, François Touwaide, Frans van Gestel and Jessica Woodworth

Starring:

Peter Van den Begin, Lucie Debay, Titus De Voogdt, Bruno Georis, Goran Radakovic and Pieter van der Houwen

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The King of the Belgians is on a state visit in Istanbul when his country falls apart. He must return home at once to save his kingdom. But a solar storm causes airspace and communications to shut down. No planes. No phones. With the help of a British filmmaker and a troupe of Bulgarian folk singers, the King and his entourage manage to escape over the border. Incognito. Thus begins an odyssey across the Balkans during which the King discovers the real world - and his true self.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on King of the Belgians.

King of the Belgians Cast

Peter Van den Begin

Peter Van den Begin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King of the Belgians

Lucie Debay

Lucie Debay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King of the Belgians

Titus De Voogdt

Titus De Voogdt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King of the Belgians

Bruno Georis

Bruno Georis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King of the Belgians

Goran Radakovic

Goran Radakovic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King of the Belgians

Pieter van der Houwen

Pieter van der Houwen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King of the Belgians

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:55 18th October 2017