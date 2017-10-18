* × Change Settings

Resistance is Life

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st October 2017
Directed by:

Apo W. Bazidi

Written by:

Apo W. Bazidi

Produced by:

Apo W. Bazidi and Goran Zaneti

Starring:

Evlin, Newroz, Aladdin, Hemude, Mustafa and Enwer Muslim

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Kurdish

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From a refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border, an 8-year-old girl, EVLIN, characterizes the resistance of her homeland. Her heroes, the Kurdish female fighters, are defending the city of Kobane against the onslaught by ISIS militants. The power of the human spirit emanates through Evlin as she shows us that hope and resilience prevail even in the most tragic of circumstances. Evlin takes us on a journey that introduces the many different faces of the resistance on both sides of the border and provides a unique look at the extraordinary spirit behind the first major victory against ISIS.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Resistance is Life.

