SoulMate

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st October 2017
Directed by:

Kwok Cheung Tsang

Written by:

Wing-Sum Lam, Yuan Li, Nan Wu and Yimeng Xu

Produced by:

Peter Ho-Sun Chan and Yuet-Jan Hui

Starring:

Dongyu Zhou, Sichun Ma, Toby Lee, Gang Cai, Ping Li and Osvaldo Aenlle Liqui

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

30 year-old working woman LI ANSHENG's life in Shanghai is suddenly disrupted by the publication of a novel, entitled "Qiyue and Ansheng", a chronicle of her friendship with QIYUE during her youth. Coupled with an accidental encounter with SU JIA-MING, her long repressed memories are unleashed with the force of a tsunami-The two girls seemed destined to become friends from the moment they entered high schoolThough they were inseparable and believed that their bond would last for the rest of their lives, the cruelty of youth eventually led them to separate paths. Even more shocking is the discovery of a long buried secret shared by the women - a secret that serves as an emblem of their youth and the proof of their friendship.

