Cause of Death: Unknown

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 22nd October 2017
Directed by:

Anniken Hoel

Written by:

Anniken Hoel, Andrew Grant and Espen Andreassen

Produced by:

Andrew Grant

Starring:

Lise Hoel, Ane-Martha Tamnes Hansgård, Øyvind Nyborg Gregersen, David Hudson, Anja Baron and Brigitta Wagner

Genres:

Documentary, Thriller

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After her sister died suddenly and unexpectedly while being treated with prescription antipsychotics, director Anniken Hoel begins a global investigation into the crimes of the pharmaceutical industry, the unheralded growth of psychiatric diagnoses and medication, and the corruption of the government regulatory agencies that have failed, repeatedly, to protect us. Made over a ten-year period, the film is simultaneously personal and investigative as it follows Anniken as she seeks answers regarding not only the death of her sister, but of the tens of thousands worldwide who have also met a similar fate. Deaths and damages that until now have been all but ignored. Beginning in a small town in Norway, and journeying through Scandinavia, the EU and the US, the chilling documentary-thriller Cause of Death: Unknown exposes the inner workings and motivations of a powerful industry that continually puts profits before people, and has been far too influential in defining who is normal and who.

Cause of Death: Unknown Cast

