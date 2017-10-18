* × Change Settings

Sex, Pity and Loneliness Einsamkeit und Sex und Mitleid

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 22nd October 2017
Directed by:

Lars Montag

Written by:

Helmut Krausser and Lars Montag

Produced by:

Werner C. Barg

Starring:

Rainer Bock, Eva Löbau, Friederike Kempter, Peter Schneider, Bernhard Schütz and Eugen Bauder

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at German sensitivities: the film adaptation of Helmut Krausser's bestseller Einsamkeit und Sex und Mitleid focuses on a motley crew of urbanites, all trying to cope with their romantic problems. Retired teacher Ecki runs an "anger room" where aggressive people can let off steam. Family man Robert models for artist Janine, who in turn has met supermarket manager Uwe on a dating site. His ex-wife, stressed-out doctor Julia, fights her loneliness by hiring callboy Vincent. Vincent is in a happy relationship with girlfriend Vivian, and to keep it that way they have come to an unusual agreement....

