Godard Mon Amour Le Redoutable

6.8 / 1962 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
Godard Mon Amour poster
Contains strong language, sex and nudity. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 4th May 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Michel Hazanavicius

Written by:

Anne Wiazemsky and Michel Hazanavicius

Produced by:

Florence Gastaud, Michel Hazanavicius and Riad Sattouf

Starring:

Louis Garrel, Stacy Martin, Bérénice Bejo, Micha Lescot, Grégory Gadebois and Félix Kysyl

Genres:

Biography, Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Paris, 1967. Jean-Luc Godard, the maker of "A bout de souffle", "Le Mépris" and "Pierrot le fou", idolized by critics and intellectuals, is shifting from revolutionizing cinema to becoming a revolutionary tout court. Isn't he shooting "La Chinoise", more a political tract in favor of Maoism than an actual movie? His female star is Anne Wiazemsky, writer François Mauriac's granddaughter, sixteen years his junior. Anne and Jean-Luc have been dating since 1966 and they marry this very year. She admires Jean-Luc's originality, intelligence, wit and boldness while he loves Anne's freshness and - admiration of him. But May 1968 puts their marriage to the test. Godard, who is more and more involved in the revolution, indeed becomes less and less available to his young wife, which does not prevent him from acting jealous. It also looks as if the genius is losing his sense of humor.

Godard Mon Amour Cast

Louis Garrel

Louis Garrel headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godard Mon AmourIsmael's Ghosts

Stacy Martin

Stacy Martin headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godard Mon Amour

Bérénice Bejo

Bérénice Bejo headshot

Date of Birth:

7 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godard Mon Amour

Micha Lescot

Micha Lescot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godard Mon Amour

Grégory Gadebois

Grégory Gadebois headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godard Mon Amour

Félix Kysyl

Félix Kysyl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godard Mon Amour

Last update was at 21:30 22nd April 2018