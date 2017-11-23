* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Les hommes du feu

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
Les hommes du feu poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 9th December 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 20th December 2017.

Directed by:

Pierre Jolivet

Written by:

Stéphane Guyot, Pierre Jolivet and Marcia Romano

Produced by:

Xavier Rigault and Marc-Antoine Robert

Starring:

Roschdy Zem, Émilie Dequenne, Michael Abiteboul, Michaël Abiteboul, Grégoire Isvarine and Guillaume Labbé

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bénédicte Meursault, a female firefighter, has just been transferred to a small fire brigade in the South of France. She is welcomed by Philippe, 45, the wise captain of the brigade. Soon after being introduced to the men, the young woman jumps into action. Unfortunately, while rescuing the victims of a terrible car crash, she does not find one of the injured who was ejected thirty meters away. Now the man is in hospital in a coma and he may die because of her. Completely upset, Bénédicte decides to resign but Philippe dissuades her from doing it.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Les hommes du feu is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Les hommes du feu.

Les hommes du feu Cast

Roschdy Zem

Roschdy Zem headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les hommes du feuThe Price of Success

Émilie Dequenne

Émilie Dequenne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les hommes du feu

Michael Abiteboul

Michael Abiteboul headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les hommes du feu

Michaël Abiteboul

Michaël Abiteboul headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les hommes du feu

Grégoire Isvarine

Grégoire Isvarine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les hommes du feu

Guillaume Labbé

Guillaume Labbé headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Les hommes du feu

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:56 23rd November 2017