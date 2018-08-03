* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Children Act

UK Premiere

Thursday 16th August 2018
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
The Children Act poster
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 20 cinemas on Sunday 19th August 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Richard Eyre

Written by:

Ian McEwan

Produced by:

Célia Duval and Duncan Kenworthy

Starring:

Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Fionn Whitehead, Ben Chaplin, Jason Watkins and Rupert Vansittart

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona Maye has a life-changing decision to make at work - should she force a teenage boy, Adam, to have the blood transfusion that will save his life? Her unorthodox visit to his hospital bedside has a profound impact on them both, stirring strong new emotions in the boy and long-buried feelings in her.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Children Act is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Children Act.

The Children Act Cast

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny English Strikes AgainThe Voyage of Doctor DolittleThe Children ActMissing Link

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Children Act

Fionn Whitehead

Fionn Whitehead headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Children Act

Ben Chaplin

Ben Chaplin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Children Act

Jason Watkins

Jason Watkins headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Children Act

Rupert Vansittart

Rupert Vansittart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Children Act

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:02 3rd August 2018