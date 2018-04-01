Movie Synopsis:

A correspondence begins between Juliet Ashton and members of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, with them sharing their experiences of Nazi Occupied Guernsey. When an idea for a book catches Juliet she goes to visit the island, making lifelong friends and taking life changing steps along the way. This book is told by way of letters and as the reader, you become enchanted by the writers of them and the love Juliet comes to feel for each of the Islanders; Dawsey, Amelia, Isola, Eben, Kit and Elizabeth. A beautiful story of love, friendship and the sadness of friends lost.