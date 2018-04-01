* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

UK Premiere

Monday 9th April 2018
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society poster
Contains moderate bloody images and sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 22 cinemas on Sunday 15th April 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 5 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Mike Newell

Written by:

Annie Barrows, Thomas Bezucha, Don Roos, Mary Ann Shaffer and Kevin Hood

Produced by:

Kimi Armstrong Stein, Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Célia Duval, Mitchell Kaplan, Ben Knight and Paula Mazur

Starring:

Lily James, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Brown Findlay, Matthew Goode, Katherine Parkinson and Glen Powell

Genres:

Drama, History, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A correspondence begins between Juliet Ashton and members of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, with them sharing their experiences of Nazi Occupied Guernsey. When an idea for a book catches Juliet she goes to visit the island, making lifelong friends and taking life changing steps along the way. This book is told by way of letters and as the reader, you become enchanted by the writers of them and the love Juliet comes to feel for each of the Islanders; Dawsey, Amelia, Isola, Eben, Kit and Elizabeth. A beautiful story of love, friendship and the sadness of friends lost.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society Cast

Lily James

Lily James headshot

Date of Birth:

5 April 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go AgainThe Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Jessica Brown Findlay

Jessica Brown Findlay headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Matthew Goode

Matthew Goode headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Katherine Parkinson

Katherine Parkinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Glen Powell

Glen Powell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:21 1st April 2018