Uncertain Glory Incerta glòria

6.3 / 294 votes

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 23rd October 2017
new Uncertain Glory poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 24th October 2017.

Directed by:

Agustí Villaronga

Written by:

Coral Cruz, Joan Sales and Agustí Villaronga

Starring:

Terele Pávez, Marcel Borràs, Oriol Pla, Roger Casamajor, Juan Diego and Francesca Piñón

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Catalan

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Front of Aragon, 1937. Lluís, a young republican officer destined for a temporarily dormant position, meets an enigmatic widow of whom she falls in love, Carlana, who manages to fool him to falsify a Document that makes it the lady of the region. The best friend of Lluís, the Soleràs, a degraded officer, discovers the fraud and, in exchange for not exposing him, he demands that he move away from the bombings of Barcelona his son and his wife, from whom he is Secretly in love When Trini arrives at the town, it does not take long to discover the betrayal of Lluís and establishes between them two a "state of war" that will make all moral bases stagger.

