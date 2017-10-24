* × Change Settings

The End of April

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 24th October 2017
new The End of April poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kwang-Bok Kim

Written by:

Kwang-Bok Kim

Starring:

Ji-Soo Park

Genres:

Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hyun-jin, moved into a worn-down apartment in a small town, has trouble sleeping at night due to the noise from her next-door neighbor.

Reviews

The End of April Cast

Ji-Soo Park

Ji-Soo Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The End of April

Recommendations

