The Pruning Season

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 24th October 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Loghman Khaledi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Film director, scriptwriter and film editor Loqman Khaledi offers a fascinating character study of Ghassem Takdehgham, a man who believes he's found a cure for cancer. While he wants to have his discovery officially recognised, he is also intensely suspicious of the motives of those who may be able to help him. The film offers a rich portrait of a devoted family man who genuinely wants to do good for others while feeling isolated and vulnerable within the wider society. We follow developments as the veracity of Ghassem's claims undergo ever greater scrutiny and he finally finds someone he thinks he can trust with his secret formula.

Recommendations

