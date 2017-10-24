* × Change Settings

The Net Geumul

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 25th October 2017
Directed by:

Ki-duk Kim

Written by:

Ki-duk Kim

Produced by:

Kim Soon-Mo

Starring:

Seung-bum Ryoo, Won-geun Lee, Young-min Kim, Guyhwa Choi, Min-seok Son and Ha-dam Jeong

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Namchulwoo is a poor fisherman living a simple but happy life with his wife and daughter on the north side of a river that divide s the two Korea's. Every day he goes fishing on the river,where the check point soldiers know him well and trust him not to cross the invisible border in the waterbut one day his fishing net gets caught in the boat engine,and Nam cannot stop him self from drifting into the south.

The Net Cast

Seung-bum Ryoo

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Won-geun Lee

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Young-min Kim

Guyhwa Choi

Min-seok Son

Ha-dam Jeong

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

