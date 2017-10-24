Movie Synopsis:

Three people board the train for Johannesburg - a man looking for a job, a boy seeking out his father's body and a young woman tasked with delivering a child to her mother. They each go on their separate ways in the urban jungle, yet their paths are fated to cross in the different situations in which they find themselves. Cleverly weaving the three separate plots, Vaya is as much a celebration of the diversity of Johannesburg, as well as a beautifully gripping, deeply moving and often funny narrative about struggling for survival and dignity in the city.