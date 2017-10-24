* × Change Settings

Cambridge African Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 25th October 2017
new Vaya poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Akin Omotoso

Written by:

Craig Freimond, Tshabalira Lebakeng, Antony Mafela, David Majoka, Madoda Nthuli, Harriet Perlman and Robbie Thorpe

Produced by:

Ronnie Apteker, Rethabile Mothobi, Akin Omotoso, Harriet Perlman and Robbie Thorpe

Starring:

Warren Masemola, Sihle Xaba, Harriet Manamela, Mncedisi Shabangu, Jabulani Mthembu and Azwile Chamane-Madiba

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Zulu

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three people board the train for Johannesburg - a man looking for a job, a boy seeking out his father's body and a young woman tasked with delivering a child to her mother. They each go on their separate ways in the urban jungle, yet their paths are fated to cross in the different situations in which they find themselves. Cleverly weaving the three separate plots, Vaya is as much a celebration of the diversity of Johannesburg, as well as a beautifully gripping, deeply moving and often funny narrative about struggling for survival and dignity in the city.

Reviews

