Who Killed Cock Robin Mu ji zhe

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 25th October 2017
new Who Killed Cock Robin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Who Killed Cock Robin is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Wei-Hao Cheng

Written by:

Yen-Chi Chen, Yu Shan Chen, Yuli Chen, Wei-Hao Cheng and Ze-Qing Cheng

Produced by:

Yuwen He

Starring:

Wei-Ning Hsu, Kaiser Chuang, Chia-Yen Ko, Christopher Ming-Shun Lee, Mason Lee and Ian Chen

Genres:

Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story about an ambitious journalist who eagerly pursues a long-forgotten accident. When the sole survivor of the accident suddenly disappears, he realizes that nothing is what it seems, and the unimaginable dark truth will haunt him for the rest of his life.

Reviews

