Notes to Eternity

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 26th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
new Notes to Eternity poster
Contains images of real dead bodies. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sarah Cordery

Written by:

Sarah Cordery

Produced by:

Sarah Cordery

Starring:

Noam Chomsky, Norman Finkelstein, Robert Fisk and Sara Roy

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

notes to eternity is a meditation on the Israel-Palestine conflict centering on the lives and ideas of four renowned critics of Israel: Noam Chomsky, Sara Roy, Norman Finkelstein and Robert Fisk. All four have strong personal connections to the issue that traverse and transcend historical and cultural lines. Filmed over a number of years in the Middle East, the United States and the United Kingdom, the film becomes an exploration of the very act of representing injustice suffered by another, and a testament to the realities of dispossession that reverberate through all narratives of colonization and forced displacement.

Notes to Eternity Cast

Noam Chomsky

Noam Chomsky headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1928

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Norman Finkelstein

Norman Finkelstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Robert Fisk

Robert Fisk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sara Roy

Sara Roy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

