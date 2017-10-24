* × Change Settings

Who's Watching Oliver

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Thursday 26th October 2017
Directed by:

Richie Moore

Written by:

Russell Geoffrey Banks, Raimund Huber and Richie Moore

Produced by:

Raimund Huber and Aki Komine

Starring:

Russell Geoffrey Banks, Sara Malakul Lane, Margaret Roche and Cecilia Belletti

Genres:

Drama, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Who's watching Oliver tells the story of a mentally unstable loner lost in a life forced upon him. By night Oliver aimlessly wanders the streets and bars on what can only be described as a truly shocking and humiliating killing spree. His only savior and possible way out of a life he is desperate to escape comes in the form of the beautiful Sophia with her sweet eccentricity and naivety to the danger she has put herself in.

Reviews

Who's Watching Oliver Cast

Russell Geoffrey Banks

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sara Malakul Lane

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Margaret Roche

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Cecilia Belletti

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 19:01 24th October 2017