Who's watching Oliver tells the story of a mentally unstable loner lost in a life forced upon him. By night Oliver aimlessly wanders the streets and bars on what can only be described as a truly shocking and humiliating killing spree. His only savior and possible way out of a life he is desperate to escape comes in the form of the beautiful Sophia with her sweet eccentricity and naivety to the danger she has put herself in.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Who's Watching Oliver
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7¾" (1.72 m)
Who's Watching Oliver
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Who's Watching Oliver
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Who's Watching Oliver