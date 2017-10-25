The Table is an episodic drama that follows four sets of conversations between two people.
The first episode shows a conversation between an actress and her ex-boyfriend.
The second is a meeting between a man and woman, four months after they shared a one-night stand.
The third episode tells the story of a woman who meets a stranger set to play her mother at her sham wedding.
The final episode then focuses on a betrothed woman who suggests to her ex-boyfriend that he should continue to see her despite her marriage.
