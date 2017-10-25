* × Change Settings

The Table Deo Te-i-beul

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 25th October 2017
Directed by:

Jong-kwan Kim

Written by:

Jong-kwan Kim

Produced by:

Jenna Ku

Starring:

Soo-jung Lim, Yu-mi Jung, Ye-ri Han, Eun-chae Jung, Sung-woo Jeon, Jun-won Jung, Hye-ok Kim and Woo-jin Yeon

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Table is an episodic drama that follows four sets of conversations between two people.

The first episode shows a conversation between an actress and her ex-boyfriend.

The second is a meeting between a man and woman, four months after they shared a one-night stand.

The third episode tells the story of a woman who meets a stranger set to play her mother at her sham wedding.

The final episode then focuses on a betrothed woman who suggests to her ex-boyfriend that he should continue to see her despite her marriage.

