Mary's Land

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
new Mary's Land poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th November 2017.

Directed by:

Juan Manuel Cotelo

Written by:

Juan Manuel Cotelo and Alexis Martínez

Produced by:

Simona Puscas

Starring:

Clara Cotelo, Juan Manuel Cotelo, Lola Falana, Rubén Fraile, Elena Sánchez Gallardo and Carmen Losa

Genres:

Documentary, Mystery

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Once upon a time, there was God. And that's the end of the story. Goodbye, Our Father. Farewell forever, heavenly beings. If we don't see you, we don't believe in you. We've chosen to live as if you didn't exist. However... millions of people keep speaking with Jesus Christ, whom they call "Brother." And with the Virgin Mary, whom they call "Mother." They believe we are all God's children and thus call him "Father." The Devil's Advocate receives a new mission: to fearlessly investigate those who still trust Heaven's formulas. Are they swindlers? Swindled? If he discovers that their beliefs are bogus, our lives will remain the same. But... what if they're not a fairy tale.

Mary's Land Cast

Clara Cotelo

Clara Cotelo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary's Land

Juan Manuel Cotelo

Juan Manuel Cotelo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary's Land

Lola Falana

Lola Falana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary's Land

Rubén Fraile

Rubén Fraile headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary's Land

Elena Sánchez Gallardo

Elena Sánchez Gallardo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary's Land

Carmen Losa

Carmen Losa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary's Land

