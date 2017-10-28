* × Change Settings

93 Days

8.4 / 31 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
new 93 Days poster
Contains occasional gory images and moderate threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 30th October 2017.

Directed by:

Steve Gukas

Written by:

Paul S. Rowlston

Produced by:

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakunri and Pemon Rami

Starring:

Bimbo Akintola, Danny Glover, Somkele Idhalama, Seun Kentebe, Alastair Mackenzie and Sola Oyebade

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian-American collapses upon arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International airport in Lagos, Nigeria. he is taken to Fiest Consultants Hospital, where he is admitted with fever like symptoms. Against his denial of contact with any Ebola victim in Liberia, the team at First Consultants, led by doctor Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, quickly deduce that there is more to his case than malaria. Suddenly they are in a race against time to to contain a very deadly disease from breaking out and spreading in a mega city with a population of over 20 million people and beginning what could be the deadliest disease outbreak the world has ever known.

93 Days Cast

Bimbo Akintola

Bimbo Akintola headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

93 Days

Danny Glover

Danny Glover headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Proud Mary93 Days

Somkele Idhalama

Somkele Idhalama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

93 Days

Seun Kentebe

Seun Kentebe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

93 Days

Alastair Mackenzie

Alastair Mackenzie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

93 Days

Sola Oyebade

Sola Oyebade headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

93 Days

