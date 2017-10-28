* × Change Settings

A Confession Expecting a Rejection

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 29th October 2017
new A Confession Expecting a Rejection poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when A Confession Expecting a Rejection is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jeong-hoon Park

Written by:

Jeong-hoon Park

Produced by:

Jeong-hoon Park

Starring:

Dong-won Kim, Hyun-jin Kim and Pan-kyum Kim

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jeong-hoon Park's second feature presents itself as one single, uninterrupted take. The camera is set up in a small, plain studio. Young men and women enter, sit, respond to off-screen questions from the crew, and leave. Or rather, thats whats supposed to happen. But it turns out that one female subject has a prior, broken relationship with a member of the crew which brings submerged tensions to the surface.

Reviews

