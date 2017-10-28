Jeong-hoon Park's second feature presents itself as one single, uninterrupted take. The camera is set up in a small, plain studio. Young men and women enter, sit, respond to off-screen questions from the crew, and leave. Or rather, thats whats supposed to happen. But it turns out that one female subject has a prior, broken relationship with a member of the crew which brings submerged tensions to the surface.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Confession Expecting a Rejection
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Confession Expecting a Rejection
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Confession Expecting a Rejection