The Laplace's Demon

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Monday 30th October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Giordano Giulivi

Written by:

Silvano Bertolin, Ferdinando D'Urbano, Duccio Giulivi and Giordano Giulivi

Produced by:

Silvano Bertolin, Ferdinando D'Urbano, Duccio Giulivi and Giordano Giulivi

Starring:

Silvano Bertolin, Ferdinando D'Urbano, Duccio Giulivi, Carlotta Mazzoncini, Simone Moscato and Walter Smorti

Genres:

Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A glass in free fall. Have you ever thought if it is possible to calculate into how many pieces it can break into? After numerous experiments, a team of researchers succeeds in doing just this apparently impossible task. Attracted to their experiment, a mysterious professor invites the scientists in his isolated mansion to know more about their studies. However, when they arrive, they are not greeted by their host but they are faced with a strange model of the mansion, in which some absolutely normal but incredible actions are acted. The researchers will soon understand to be involved in a new experiment in which they'll have to play a very different role than usual: that of the glass in free fall.

The Laplace's Demon Cast

Silvano Bertolin

Silvano Bertolin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laplace's Demon

Ferdinando D'Urbano

Ferdinando D'Urbano headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laplace's Demon

Duccio Giulivi

Duccio Giulivi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laplace's Demon

Carlotta Mazzoncini

Carlotta Mazzoncini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laplace's Demon

Simone Moscato

Simone Moscato headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laplace's Demon

Walter Smorti

Walter Smorti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laplace's Demon

Last update was at 12:40 29th October 2017