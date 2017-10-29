Movie Synopsis:

Following the Yongsan Tragedy, when a sit-in rally in central Seoul against forced eviction resulted in the deaths of five protesters and one police officer, three people involved in the demonstration were arrested and deemed responsible for the lives lost. This documentary is an investigation into what took place and questions the actions of the police who took part in the suppression of the demonstration, as well as the role of the government. The high public visibility of the incident made hours of CCTV footage and recordings from both the press and onlookers being available to the filmmakers.