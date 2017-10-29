* × Change Settings

Conor McGregor: Notorious

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 1st November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
new Conor McGregor: Notorious poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 156 cinemas on Wednesday 1st November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th November 2017.

Directed by:

Gavin Fitzgerald

Produced by:

Jamie D'Alton and Graeme McDonnell

Starring:

José Aldo, Dee Devlin, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Cathal Pendred and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Conor McGregor: Notorious, filmed over the course of 4 years, is a gripping access-all- areas account of McGregor's personal and professional journey from claiming benefits and living in his mum's spare room with his girlfriend to claiming multiple championship belts and 9-figure pay packets. Featuring exclusive interviews, unprecedented access and fight footage, this is the ultimate behind-the- scenes look at a sporting icon and his meteoric rise.

Reviews

Conor McGregor: Notorious Cast

José Aldo

José Aldo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Dee Devlin

Dee Devlin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Cathal Pendred

Cathal Pendred headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Terminator RebootPredatorConor McGregor: NotoriousGuardians of the Earth

