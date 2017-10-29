* × Change Settings

Guardians of the Earth

DocHouse Release Date

Wednesday 1st November 2017
new Guardians of the Earth poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse. Show listing.

Directed by:

Filip Antoni Malinowski

Written by:

Filip Antoni Malinowski, Carlo Pisani, Ari Richter and Herbert Schwarze

Produced by:

Jürgen Karasek and Filip Antoni Malinowski

Starring:

Noora Hamad AlAmer, Tony de Brum, Carole Dieschbourg, Al Gore, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald J. Trump

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After 21 years of continuous failure in UN climate change negotiations 195 nations, 20000 worldwide negotiators meet at a private airport shielded by the military in the north of Paris for a last attempt to save our planet.

Guardians of the Earth Cast

Noora Hamad AlAmer

Noora Hamad AlAmer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians of the Earth

Tony de Brum

Tony de Brum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians of the Earth

Carole Dieschbourg

Carole Dieschbourg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians of the Earth

Al Gore

Al Gore headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians of the Earth

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Terminator RebootPredatorConor McGregor: NotoriousGuardians of the Earth

Donald J. Trump

Donald J. Trump headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians of the Earth

Last update was at 12:40 29th October 2017